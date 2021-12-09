Farmers finally end year-long agitation, to vacate protest sites by December 11

The Samyukata Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday called off one of the country's longest agitations after the farmers' leaders accepted the Centre's fresh proposals.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If the Centre doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," farmers' leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi.

They will vacate protest sites by December 11.

Protesting farmers received a letter from the Government of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately. "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," as per the letter.

The farmers' body, an umbrella body of 40 farmer organisations, on Wednesday had flagged certain objections to the government’s written proposal that talked about withdrawing cases against farmers after end of the agitation and including non-SKM members in the committee to discuss MSP issue. Following which, the Centre had issued fresh proposal.

A final decision on the Centre's fresh proposal in the meeting of SKM at the Singhu border was delayed on Wednesday as farmer leaders were awaiting a formal communication regarding its acceptance on the letterhead of the central government.

More to folow...

