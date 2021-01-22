Farmers' protest news updates: Centre must accept farmers’ demands in next round of talks, says CM Hooda

Agitating farmers have rejected the Modi government’s offer to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months and insisted on complete rollback of the agricultural reforms, dashing hopes for an end to the 58-day protests. The outright rejection of the government offer came after marathon meetings of the farmers’ unions on the eve of the 11th round of talks with the ministerial panel on Friday. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, said Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Congress said this rejection of the government's "lollipop" by the farmers signals their "awakening". Stay tuned for more latest updates.
Farmers watch a Kabaddi match at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI.
Farmers to take out massive parade on Republic Day
Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene will take out a massive parade in Bengaluru on January 26, opposing the farm laws.In a press conference here, Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that the parade is held in support of the tractor parade to be taken out by farmers in Delhi on Republic Day. The farmers will take out a parade from Nelamangala to Bengaluru, in more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles, he added.
Centre must accept farmers’ demands in next round of talks: Hooda
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the government must accept the agitating farmers’ demands in the next round of talks. He said the farmers have already spent almost two months on roads while protesting against the farm laws.
Rejection of govt's 'lollipop' on farm laws signals farmers' awakening: Congress
As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centre's proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the government's "lollipop" by the farmers signals their "awakening".
Centre, farmers to hold 11th round of talks on farm laws today
The Modi government on Friday will hold another round of talks with farmerson farm laws today.
The government on Wednesday had proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts to end the stalemate, but farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will revert after their internal consultations.
