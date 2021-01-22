Farmers' protest news updates: Centre must accept farmers’ demands in next round of talks, says CM Hooda

Agitating farmers have rejected the Modi government’s offer to suspend the three farm laws for 18 months and insisted on complete rollback of the agricultural reforms, dashing hopes for an end to the 58-day protests. The outright rejection of the government offer came after marathon meetings of the farmers’ unions on the eve of the 11th round of talks with the ministerial panel on Friday. A full repeal of 3 laws and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement, said Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Congress said this rejection of the government's "lollipop" by the farmers signals their "awakening". Stay tuned for more latest updates.