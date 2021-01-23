Farmers' protest news update: Suspension of farm laws is the best we can offer, says Centre; farmers feel insulted by approach

Protesting farmer leaders have alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally on January 26. At a late-night press conference at the Singhu border on Friday, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that his accomplices were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton charge the crowd during the proposed tractor rally. With the government's talks with farmer unions hitting a roadblock, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said some "forces" definitely want protests to continue for their own personal and political motives and no resolution is possible when the sanctity of agitation is lost. Emerging out of the 11th round of talks, the agitating farmers said they felt insulted by the Centre’s approach and declared they would go ahead with plans to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day to demand repeal of the farm laws. Stay tuned for more latest updates.