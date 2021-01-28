Farmers' protest news updates: Militant elements occupied stage, made provocative speeches, claims Delhi Police

Delhi Police has issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over the violence during farmers' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against him. The police alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared. Agriculture experts on Wednesday said the position of protesting farmer unions has weakened and they may face a credibility crisis after the violence during their tractor parade, saying time is ripe for the government to strike the best deal and end the two-month-long agitation. Stay tuned for more updates.