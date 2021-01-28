Farmers' protest news updates: Militant elements occupied stage, made provocative speeches, claims Delhi Police

Delhi Police has issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over the violence during farmers' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against him. The police alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared. Agriculture experts on Wednesday said the position of protesting farmer unions has weakened and they may face a credibility crisis after the violence during their tractor parade, saying time is ripe for the government to strike the best deal and end the two-month-long agitation. Stay tuned for more updates.
Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief
Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.
Read more here
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns Delhi violence
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday condemned the Republic Day violence in Delhi, saying the country can prosper only through perseverance of atmosphere of peace and communal harmony.
Read more here
AAP member involved in inciting violence at Red Fort: Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Wednesday alleged AAP's role in the violence at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor parade, and said the party got "exposed" as one of its "members" was seen at the monument with a flag. He dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "traitor" to the farmers' cause, and alleged that one Amrik Singh Micky, who was present at the Red Fort and later posted his picture with alleged provocative slogan in Facebook, was officially inducted into the party.
Read more here
Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal, says Red Fort vandalism 'most deplorable, anti-national act'
Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over the violence during farmers' tractor rally, asking why legal action should not be taken against him.
Noting that the vandalisation at the Red Fort on Republic Day was "the most deplorable and anti-national act", the police asked Pal to submit his response within three days.
Read more here