Farmers' protest live updates: Agitation enters 30th day; Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed

As the protest against the farm laws continued into its 30th day, thousands of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh gathered in Noida on Thursday on the call of the Kisan Sena, a farmers' union supporting the new farm laws. PM Narendra Modi is set to release the next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN today at 12 noon via video conferencing. He will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event. Yesterday, Congress leaders staged a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi after they were prevented from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.