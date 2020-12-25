Farmers' protest live updates: Agitation enters 30th day; Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed

As the protest against the farm laws continued into its 30th day, thousands of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh gathered in Noida on Thursday on the call of the Kisan Sena, a farmers' union supporting the new farm laws. PM Narendra Modi is set to release the next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN today at 12 noon via video conferencing. He will also have a conversation with farmers from six different states during the event. Yesterday, Congress leaders staged a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi after they were prevented from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to interact with farmers, address press conference in Tamil Nadu.
Farmers protest at Delhi's borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri enters 30th day.
Chilla, Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of Farmers protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra& Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police
The PM will release the next instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on Friday via video-conferencing.
With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families.
The PM will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, which comes in the backdrop of ongoing protests by peasants outside Delhi against the three agri- marketing laws enacted by the Modi government recently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to deposit Rs 6,000 in the accounts of farmers. Modi saheb has begun this business of depositing money in (farmers') accounts when elections are around and senses troubles, Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged.
Seven US lawmakers write to Pompeo on farmers' protest in India
A group of seven influential US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, have written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of farmers' protest in India with his Indian counterpart.
India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and politicians on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.
No record of meeting with farmers on farm bills: Centre in reply to RTI
The Centre on Thursday stated that it has no records of any kind pertaining to meetings or discussions with farmers' organisations before finalising the three farm bills.
BJP dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on what Congress & Modi govt have done for farmers
The BJP on Thursday challenged Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on what the Congress did for farmers' welfare when in power and what the Modi government has done for them, as it rejected his allegations against the Centre as "baseless and illogical".
Farmers prepare 'langar' during a protest at Singhu Border, against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Include repeal of new farm laws in agenda for fresh talks: Farmer unions on govt's fresh letter
Protesting farmer unions alleged on Thursday that the government's latest letter for talks is nothing but a propaganda against the peasants to create an impression that they are not interested in dialogue and asked it to put the scrapping of the three recent farm laws in the agenda to resume the parley.
Centre's fresh invite to protesters as it meets farmers supporting new laws
A day after agitating farmers rejected the government's offer for talks, the Centre wrote another letter urging them to set a fresh date for talks even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar received farmer delegations who expressed support for the farm laws.
In democracy, no place for pressure tactics to get demands met, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said in a democratic set up there is no place for "pressure tactics" to get the demands met.
