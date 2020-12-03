Farmers' protest: More routes connecting UP-Delhi closed

Police on Thursday closed routes on two national highways connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi as farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws and stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The protesting farmers had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of Delhi if their demands were not met.

“The local police has closed the routes on NH-9 and NH-24 from Ghaziabad to Delhi. On NH-1, both sides of the route have been closed near Shani Mandir,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

At the Chilla border, one carriageway - from Delhi to Noida - has been opened for traffic. However, the other carriageway - from Noida to Delhi - is still closed.

The Delhi-Haryana border at Jharoda, Jhatikra remained closed for traffic movement. The Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

However, people can travel to Haryana through Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri, NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border points, the traffic police said.

The police also kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic for the eight day on the trot.

“Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road,” the traffic police tweeted.

“Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid Outer Ring Road from Signature Bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders,” it said.'

As traffic spilled over to alternate routes, it led to long jams there as well.

On Wednesday, their seventh day of protest, the farmers demanded that a special Parliament session be convened to repeal the new farm laws.

The farmer unions also called for a nationwide protest on Saturday to oppose, what they claimed as, the corporatisation of farming.