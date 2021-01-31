Farmers' protest news updates: 700-800 tractors to leave for Tikri border from Punjab today

Just as the farmers' protests against the Centre's three farm laws seemed to fizzle out, around 700-800 tractors are set to descend to the Tikri border from Punjab today. Elsewhere, mobile internet services across 17 districts in Haryana will remain suspended to 'prevent any disturbance of peace and order.' Stay tuned for more updates..
Villagers bring food, water for Tikait as BKU digs heels at Ghazipur border
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday asked the Centre to explain to farmers why it does not want to repeal the three farm laws, while promising it that they “will not let the government bow its head” before the world.
TIkait appeared to make the conciliatory offer to the government from a position of strength amid swelling support for farmers' stir with hundreds of villagers pouring in at the key protest site, Gazipur’s UP Gate on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
Latest visuals from the Ghazipur border of the 65th day of the farmers' protests
Heavy security deployed at Singhu border
How BKU's Rakesh Tikait became the face of farmers' protest
Following the Republic Day tractor parade organised by farmers' unions and the chaos that ensued in Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was one of the leadersnamed in an FIR filed by the Delhi Police. The charges against him included attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.
Two days later, visuals ofTikait breaking down at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur on Thursday prompted hundreds of farmers to continue protests on Friday and Saturday.
Farm stir: Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet in 17 districts till January 31
The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 17 districts till 5 pm of January 31 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers against three farm laws that witnessed violence earlier this week.
According to an official statement issued here on Saturday, the government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal district till 5 pm on January 31.
More and more farmers heading towards Delhi borders from Punjab
After briefly appearing to be fizzling out following the Republic Day violence in Delhi, the farmers’ stir against the agriculture laws on Saturday seemed to be reviving with more and more of farmers groups heading to the national capital from various parts of Punjab. Various farmer leaders on Saturday claimed that with more and more farmer groups marching towards Delhi, there would a be a record gathering of peasants and farm labourers on the borders of the national capital by February 2.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said he expects a record gathering by February 2 at the border points of Delhi. Farmers and farm labourers at some places including Sangrur and Mohali in Punjab observed hunger strike in support of farmers' agitation on Saturday.
New laws will break the backbone of Agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Eminent novelist and essayist Arundhati Roy on Saturday came out in support of the farmers who are agitating on Delhi borders, and said the new farm laws which they are opposing will help only the corporate sector.
Speaking at Elgar Parishad, a conclave, here, Roy also slammed the BJP governments at the centre and in states over issues such as anti-conversion laws and lockdown.
New agriculture laws will undercut MSP procurement: Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the new agriculture laws of the Union government will adversely impact the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement and weaken the `Mandi' system.
As farmers' agitation on Delhi borders against the contentious laws continues unabated, Pawar said in a series of tweets that the MSP mechanism should be strengthened further.
Good morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the farmers' protest