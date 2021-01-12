Farmers' protest live updates: Farmers threaten to 'gherao' Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan

The Supreme Court said that it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, while farmer leaders refused to appear before a Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws. The next round of talks is likely to be held on January 15.
Villagers protesting against farmers’ stir return home
A day after blocking traffic on one carriageway of Jaipur-Delhi National Highway alleging that protesting farmers were creating unemployment and littering garbage in adjoining fields, local villagers returned home on Monday after Haryana police opened a slip lane on the highway. -PTI
Opinion | Farmers-govt face-off: Who will blink first?
The farmers' unions argue that the new farm laws, which remove restrictions on the purchase and sale of farm produce, enable contract farming based on written agreements, and lift caps of the 1955 Essential Commodities Act concerning inventory, will cause them irreversible material harm, while benefitting Big Business. That is the reason farmers are unwilling to accept anything less than repeal of these laws.
Read more
Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on January 23
A section offarmersprotesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to ‘gherao’ Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitatingfarmerswould also burn copies of farm legislation on that day. -PTI
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the farmers' protests
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for over a month and a hafl now, despite the cold weather and heavy rains, to demand the repeal of the three farm laws.