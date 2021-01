Farmers rejected government's proposal to suspend farm laws and insist on repeal of the three controversial laws.

The decision to reject the government proposal was taken at the full general body meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in the capital on Thursday evening.

The Modi government on Wednesday had offered to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for up to 18 months as they continue talks with the agitating farmers to address their concerns over the reforms.