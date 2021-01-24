Farmers set for tractor rally on Republic Day; Delhi Police step up security

Farmers will carry out tractor parades in the national capital on Tuesday soon after the Republic Day parade concludes as Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava has asked police and paramilitary personnel deployed for the national event to remain ready to move at short notice for law and order arrangement for farmers' rally.

Delhi Police has already approved two routes -- a 62.5 km rally starting from Tikri border and passing through Nangloi, Baprola, Najafgarh, Jharoda border, Bahadurgarh and culminating at Asoda Toll Plaza and a 63 km rally starting from Singhu Border and culminating at Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Farmers will also take out rallies at Ghazipur, Palwal and Shahjahanpur -- the three other border spots where farmers are sitting to protest against the contentious farm laws. However, the farmers will not move towards Central Delhi.

They hope to have around one lakh tractors for the parade. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade'.

Farmers union leaders and police had a meeting on Sunday during which the former gave a formal letter seeking permission for the tractor rally to highlight their opposition to the three contentious farm laws and demand for its repeal coinciding with the Republic Day rally.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," activist Yogendra Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

Intensifying security, the Delhi Police Commissioner asked all personnel from city police and paramilitary forces deployed for Republic Day Parade security to remain ready to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with the Kisan tractor rally.

A message for the forces said that the personnel deployed for Republic Day arrangements would be required for law and order arrangements for the tractor rally. "Arrangement for lunch for police personnel should be made and they are kept in readiness at their points of duty under the charge of their respective zonal/sector officers," the message said.

Farmers' leaders said that police would remove barricades erected at borders on Republic Day to allow tractors to enter Delhi. Sources said police personnel will be deployed on the rally route.

Farmers' leaders also said that they were planning to have tableaux during the tractor parade depicting the life of farmers, farmer suicides and their protest at the Delhi border.

The protesters have set up war rooms with around 40 members, including doctors and social media managers among others, at each protest site to ensure effective coordination during the parade.

Around 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route while 2,500 volunteers will be on the route to ensure that the parade remains peaceful.

The government had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to stop the tractor parade but the apex court refused to intervene saying it is the police's duty to look into the matter.