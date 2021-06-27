UP farmers warn of agitation if dues not cleared

Farmers warn of agitation if sugarcane dues not cleared by UP govt

'Despite the passage of four-and-half years, the promise has not been fulfilled'

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 27 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 22:51 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

A farmers' organisation in Uttar Pradesh has warned of an agitation if dues of sugarcane farmers are not paid on time.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan V M Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2017 UP Assembly elections had said the payment to the sugarcane farmers will be done in 14 days, or interest will be given if the amount is not paid on time.

But despite the passage of four-and-half years, the promise has not been fulfilled, he said, adding farmers had voted for the BJP in the election in the hope that their problems will be solved.

If the promises are not fulfilled, the farmers will stage a protest from July 6-12 at the offices of district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsil offices. After this, on July 15, there will be an agitation at the cane commissioner's office, Singh said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farmers
Sugarcane
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 