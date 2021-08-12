'Farmers will unitedly vote against BJP in UP polls'

Farmers will unitedly vote against BJP in next Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme, 'Kisan Samvad', from August 16 to 23

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 12 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 12:51 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the press conference at party office in Lucknow, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for its plan to hold a programme to connect with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BJP is remembering them as elections are near.

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.

"It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates talks, will hold a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh. When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers.  Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme, 'Kisan Samvad', from August 16 to 23.

State BJP Kisan Morcha chief Kameshwar Singh said the party would reach out to the farmers and hear their issues and concerns. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farmers
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Akhilesh Yadav

Related videos

What's Brewing

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 