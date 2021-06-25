Filmmaker Aisha Sultana gets anticipatory bail in sedition case

Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in a sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep, for her 'bio-weapon' remark.

Sulthana, during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the central government had used biological weapons for the spread of Covid-19 in Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep Police had booked Sultana on sedition charges on a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory.

