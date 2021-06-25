Aisha Sultana gets anticipatory bail in sedition case

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana gets anticipatory bail in sedition case

Sultana had alleged that the central government used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2021, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 11:48 ist
Aisha Sultana. Credit: DH File Photo

Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in a sedition case registered against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep, for her 'bio-weapon' remark.

Sulthana, during a debate on a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the central government had used biological weapons for the spread of Covid-19 in Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep Police had booked Sultana on sedition charges on a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of Covid-19 in the Union Territory.

(With agency inputs)

Lakshadweep
Coronavirus

