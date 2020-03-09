Fire at packing material unit in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a packing material unit in Byculla area of Mumbai early Monday morning, a fire official said.

There was no casualty in the mishap, he said.

The blaze erupted at the commercial establishment located at Kaanchwala Compound in Dhobi Ghat area around 5.30 am, an official at the fire control room here said.

"It was a 'level-2' fire. Four water tankers and as many fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 7.30 am. No casualty was reported," he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.