'Fitness freak ghost'? Video shows vacant gym machine swinging, Police calls it a prank

Who doesn't want to be fit? And that includes the ghosts as well.
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi town, about 300 kilometres from here, were sent into a tizzy after they a video showing a shoulder workout machine in an open gym at a park swinging without any one sitting on the chair went viral on the social media.
The Kanshiram Park in Sipri Bazar area in the town had turned into a horror place and the locals had stopped visiting the park after the video went viral.
A team of cops, which was rushed to the park, found two shoulder press workout machine there. They found that the machines, once moved two-three times, started swinging on its own for a few seconds.
कांशीराम पार्क, झाँसी के इस वीडियो की सच्चाई बस इतनी है कि मशीन की तकनीकी दिक्कत और ग्रीस ज़्यादा होने की वजह से इसे एक बार छेड़ने पर लगातार काफी देर तक चलती रहती है. #jhansiparkvideo #Bhootingym #KanshiramPark pic.twitter.com/8QHEYK9aoB
— Rajat (@RajatStream) June 13, 2020
''This could be owing to excessive greasing of the machines,'' said a police official.
The cops said that it appeared to be the handiwork of some mischievous elements. ''They must have mad the video by moving the machines a few times and then leaving it to swing without any one sitting on the chairs....We will soon nab those living ghosts and keep the pranksters in a haunted cell,'' remarked the official.