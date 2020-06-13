'Fitness freak ghost'? Video shows vacant gym machine swinging, Police calls it a prank

Who doesn't want to be fit? And that includes the ghosts as well.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi town, about 300 kilometres from here, were sent into a tizzy after they a video showing a shoulder workout machine in an open gym at a park swinging without any one sitting on the chair went viral on the social media.

The Kanshiram Park in Sipri Bazar area in the town had turned into a horror place and the locals had stopped visiting the park after the video went viral.

A team of cops, which was rushed to the park, found two shoulder press workout machine there. They found that the machines, once moved two-three times, started swinging on its own for a few seconds.

''This could be owing to excessive greasing of the machines,'' said a police official.

The cops said that it appeared to be the handiwork of some mischievous elements. ''They must have mad the video by moving the machines a few times and then leaving it to swing without any one sitting on the chairs....We will soon nab those living ghosts and keep the pranksters in a haunted cell,'' remarked the official.