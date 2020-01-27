Five metro stations closed for nearly two hours as thousands gather near India Gate

Entry and exit gates at five metro stations near the India Gate were closed for nearly two hours in the evening to ease rush of passengers on the Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday.

Around 50,000 people gathered near the historic structure on the occasion, officials said.

"Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan & Central Secretariat have been closed. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat.

"Entry & exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court and Mandi House have been closed. Interchange facility will be open at Mandi House," the DMRC tweeted.

Rajpath, India Gate, C-Hexagon, the venue for the majestic Republic Day Parade turned into a picnic spot for thousand of revellers by afternoon.

After nearly 90 minutes, the entry and exit gates were reopened.

"Security Update Entry & exit gates of Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan have been opened," the DMRC tweeted.