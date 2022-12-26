FM admitted to AIIMS for 'minor stomach infection'

FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for 'minor stomach infection'

Sitharaman is likely to be discharged soon

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 14:33 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday,

Amid speculations about her health, a source told Reuters, "Nothing serious. She is fine." 

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that she had been admitted for a "routine check-up and a minor stomach infection" and was likely to be discharged soon.

More to follow...

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
Delhi
New Delhi
AIIMS

