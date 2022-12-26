FM Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for 'minor stomach infection'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday,
Amid speculations about her health, a source told Reuters, "Nothing serious. She is fine."
Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that she had been admitted for a "routine check-up and a minor stomach infection" and was likely to be discharged soon.
More to follow...
