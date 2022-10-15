FM discusses global situation with IMF's Gita Gopinath

FM Sitharaman discusses current global situation and India’s G-20 presidency with IMF's Gita Gopinath

Sitharaman is currently in the city to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Oct 15 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 11:31 ist
Sitharaman is currently in the city to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met IMF's Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath during which they discussed current global matters and India’s G-20 presidency next year.

Sitharaman is currently in the city to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, on the sidelines of which she has held a large number of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

She met Indian-American economist Gopinath on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed current global matters, including food and energy security issues, global debt vulnerabilities, climate issues, digital assets and the upcoming G-20 presidency of India.

"Had a very good meeting with the Finance Minister of India @nsitharaman on G20 issues as India takes over the presidency soon," Gopinath tweeted.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country. 

Gita Gopinath
IMF
Nirmala Sitharaman
India News

