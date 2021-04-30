Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with Covid-19, family sources said.
The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.
He was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi after getting infected with Covid-19.
