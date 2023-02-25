Former BJP MP gets one month jail in 2015 case of blocking road

Former BJP MP gets jail in 2015 case of blocking road

Special Judge MP-MLA court Abhinav Yadav on Friday held the former BJP MP guilty, and 'sentenced him to one month of ordinary imprisonment,' SHO said

PTI
PTI, Bijnor ,
  • Feb 25 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 18:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former BJP MP from Nagina Lok Sabha constituency Yashwant Singh has been sentenced to imprisonment for one month in a 2015 case of blocking a road during a protest

Special Judge MP-MLA court Abhinav Yadav on Friday held the former BJP MP guilty, and "sentenced him to one month of ordinary imprisonment," Station House Officer (SHO) Noorpur police station Neeraj Sharma said.

Giving details of the case, Deputy Superintendent of police Neeraj Sharma on Saturday said that on January 10, 2015, a crowd had blocked Gohavar Chowk for around 21 hours over the proposal of including 44 villages of Noorpur and Jalilpur blocks in Amroha district.

The then BJP MP Yashwant Singh also joined the protest.

Police had registered a case in this regard against 27 persons including Singh.

India News
BJP
Crime

