From the Newsroom: Centre, Delhi govt lock horns

From the Newsroom: Centre, Delhi govt lock horns; Fire breaks out in Assam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 18:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Confrontation is brewing between the Centre and the Delhi government. Fire breaks out at Oil India Limited's gas well in Assam.

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19 and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the two "low-profile" party workers as candidates for June 19 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.

