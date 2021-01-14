In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, IISc’s Professor Rohini Godbole honoured with French Ordre National du Merite; Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from the Supreme Court-appointed panel and Union Budget to go digital this year.

According to reports, the Union Budget of India this year is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the fifth Parliamentary session from February 1 onwards.

It is for the first time that the voluminous Budget document will not be printed following the Covid-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, said that he is recusing himself from the panel.

He said that he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him to the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.

The French Ordre National du Merite, one of France’s highest distinctions, has been bestowed on Professor Rohini Godbole, honorary professor of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The award, normally reserved for French citizens, is an honour to reward "distinguished merit" with membership awarded by the President of the French Republic.

Speaking to DH, Professor Godbole explained that the award was conferred for three reasons: for her contributions to the field of theoretical physics, for her extensive involvement in Indo-French science collaborations and for her role in promoting equity for women in science.