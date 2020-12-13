From the Newsroom: JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19; Kejriwal asks Centre to scrap three farm laws

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap three farm laws; Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asserted that farmers who are protesting the Centre's farm laws will reach consensus with the government in 24-48 hours; the Indian Railways is working on using artificial intelligence and data analytics in a big way to improve its operational efficiency and chaos reigned at the Karnataka Examination Authority’s CET cell in Bengaluru after hundreds of students, plus parents, thronged a small seating area, throwing Covid-19 social distancing norms out the window.

Here are the top news of December 13, 2020:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Kejriwal said that he would hold a one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, the chief minister said the Centre should immediately accept all demands of the farmers who have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the past two weeks.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asserted that farmers who are protesting the Centre's farm laws will reach consensus with the government in 24-48 hours.

His claim collides with farmers' move to intensify their agitation and, on Sunday, as part of the farmers' march, the protesters blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have reached a deadlock as the farmers continue to demand unconditional repeal of the new laws. The government, on the other hand, has only offered to amend the laws.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BJP president JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he tested positive.

In his tweet, Nadda said that his health is fine, and he is under home isolation. The BJP leader also asked others who had come in contact with him in recent days to get tested.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Indian Railways is working on using artificial intelligence and data analytics in a big way to improve its operational efficiency.

The national transporter is planning to use AI and data analytics in train operations, passengers ticket booking, maintenance of systems, freight operations, and railways assets.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chaos reigned at the Karnataka Examination Authority’s CET cell in Malleswaram on Sunday after hundreds of students, plus parents, thronged a small seating area, throwing Covid-19 social distancing norms out the window.

Speaking to DH, parents and students said that nearly 2,000 to 3,000 people had been compacted into a small external waiting space to await being summoned into the campus for under-graduate and postgraduate document verification. “No arrangements have been made to ensure that people can follow social distancing regulations in such a small space,” said one parent.

Somashekar Sosale, Administrative Officer, KEA, said that all measures had been taken. “We have clear social distancing measures within the campus, with sanitisers laid out. However, we have no means to exercise control over students waiting outside the campus,” he explained.

Source: DHNS / PTI/ Reuters

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews