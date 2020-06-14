From the Newsroom June 14, 2020: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, COVID-19 tests in Delhi to be doubled in 2 days

From the Newsroom today, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its "national pride", asserting that it is no longer a "weak" country and that its security capability has increased. As the COVID-19 situation worsens in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held discussions with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the steps to be taken to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

