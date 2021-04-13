From The Newsroom: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa rules out lockdown

In your evening news brief, Govt fast-tracks emergency approval for foreign-produced Covid-19 vaccines; Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa rules out lockdown in the state and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

From The Newsroom

April 13, 2021

With an aim to expand the basket of Covid-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries.

The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Centre's decision came after an expert panel recommended that Covid-19 vaccines which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by authorities in the US, Europe, the UK, Japan or which are listed in the WHO Emergency Use Listing may be granted emergency use approval in India.

Ruling out the possibility of a lockdown in Karnataka to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa on Tuesday said he has convened an all party meeting on April 18 to decide the future course of action.

"There is no question of lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar. A day ago, the Chief minister had said that a lockdown will be imposed if necessary.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams.

Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.