From the Newsroom: Modi's policies won Bihar polls, says Jaiswal; Learn Hindu way of life, says Karnataka minister K Sudhakar

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami; Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar emphasises on learning the 'Hindu way of life' and adopting ancient practices of wellness and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies for the ruling NDA's won in the Assembly polls.

Here are the top news of November 11, 2020:

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies for the ruling NDA's win in the assembly polls and said all anti-incumbency claims have been negated by the mandate for a fourth term to the Nitish Kumar government.

He also made it clear that Kumar will continue to head the NDA government in Bihar and asserted that the gap between the number of seats of BJP and JD(U) will have no impact on the ruling alliance dynamics in the state.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TV anchor Arnab Goswami granted bail by Supreme Court in an abetment to suicide case.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Nov. 4, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, in Mumbai.

The Court questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against Arnab and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is apex court to protect the liberty of citizens.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emphasising on learning the Hindu way of life and adopting ancient practices of wellness, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he will bring in policies to introduce a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system in the state.

n an interview to PTI, Sudhakar, who is a medical practitioner, said, "One should learn the Hindu way of life. One should go back to our ancient practices so far as wellness is concerned."

"I am moving ahead to introduce this (ancient practices of wellness) in Bengaluru and Karnataka in a holistic and comprehensive manner. I am bringing in new policies," he said.

Source: DHNS/ PTI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

