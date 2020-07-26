From the Newsroom: PM Narendra Modi hails war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

In today’s episode, BBMP makes it must for all admissions and discharges of Covid-19 patients to be done through the Covid-19 Hospital Bed Management System; Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers, and Farooq Abdullah calls for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

Transcript:

Here is the top news of today, Sunday: July 26, 2020:

Faced with a litany of complaints from Covid-19 patients and their families who are unable to secure beds in hospitals, the BBMP has moved to streamline how beds are allocated.

In a new circular, BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep has made it mandatory for all admissions and discharges of Covid-19 patients to be done through the Covid-19 Hospital Bed Management System, set up by the Palike and the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST).

This applies to both Covid-19 patients referred under the government quota of beds and for private beds administered by Private Medical Establishments.

The new system does away with the previous method of issuing physical admission slips or referral letters by BBMP zonal commissioners, which had come severe criticism for being unregulated and arbitrary.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister also hit out at Pakistan for the conflict and said Islamabad responded to New Delhi's hand of friendship by stabbing it in the back.

Modi said that People must remember that their conduct and remarks should boost the morale and respect of soldiers.

He urged everyone to do everything to further national unity.

As the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status is set to complete one year on August 5, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has called for restoration of its statehood and hoped the Supreme Court would render justice by striking down the repeal of Article 370 provisions.

In his first media interview after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that ended the erstwhile state's special status, Abdullah, 82, told PTI that his party would continue to contest the changes through all democratic means.

He said that these changes were a "betrayal" of the trust reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the State acceded to the Union of India

A lesbian police couple has knocked on Gujarat High Court's door seeking protection for their lives from their family members.

The couple had to move court after local police stations didn't respond to written representations made by them seeking safety of their lives. To their relief, the high court passed an order directing the police head of the district to ensure their safety.

According to the petition, the lesbian couple are living together in Mahisagar district in central Gujarat for nearly three years and are in "love." They are posted at the same police station and live together in the police quarters.

The petition read that on July 10, they also executed a live-in relationship agreement "on their own will and volition without any threat or pressure.

However, due to same sex relationship, the petition states, "their family members have refused their relationship and want them back home. The petition says that “both the petitioners are of same sex, and therefore, their relationship is not acceptable to the society and their family and communities, thus, they are facing threats from their own family members…”

Source: DHNS/ PTI

