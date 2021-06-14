Fuel rates hiked again; Petrol crosses Rs 104 a litre in Bhopal

Fuel prices were increased again on Monday after a day's pause.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.4 a litre (after a 38 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.28 a litre, up by 30 paise.

In Bhopal, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 104.59 while diesel costs Rs 95.91. Petrol in Ladakh costs Rs 101.95 per litre and diesel Rs 93.90 a litre.

In India's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.58 and diesel at Rs 94.70 a litre each.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

Global oil prices held near multi-year highs on Monday, underpinned by an improved outlook for demand as several nations eased coronavirus curbs.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $72.83 by 0123 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate was also up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.05 a barrel, after reaching the highest since October 2018 at $71.24 on Friday and rising 1.9 per cent on the week.

More to follow...