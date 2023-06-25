G20 infrastructure working group meeting between June 26-28

The third G20 infrastructure working group (IWG) meeting will be held between June 26-28 in Uttarakhand, which among other things will deliberate on innovative ways towards infra investment.

The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”, along with other priorities, the Finance Ministry said.

A total of 63 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations will participate in the meeting to further the discussions on the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWG meeting held in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | With nine G20 meets in kitty, Goa set for big-ticket events

"The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting under G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled to take place in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, from 26th to 28th June 2023," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment, the statement added.

The outcomes of the IWG feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities and promote infrastructure development.