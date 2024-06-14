T20 World Cup: Fantastic Farooqi seals Afghanistan's maiden Super Eight berth with rout of Papua New Guinea

Tarouba, Trinidad: Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who continued his brilliant form, and Naveen-ul-Haq led Afghanistan's seven-wicket rout of Papua New Guinea that also sealed their maiden Super Eight entry in the T20 World Cup here.

Gulbadin Naib scored an unbeaten 49 as Afghanistan gunned down the target of 96 in 15.1 overs overcoming early jitters. Earlier, PNG were bundled out for 95.

The result also meant that New Zealand, the 2021 finalists, have been knocked out of the ICC showpiece. The Kiwis find themselves at the bottom of the table with two defeats from as many matches. The tournament co-hosts West Indies have already entered the Super Eight from Group C with six points, same as the Afghans.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will face Uganda and PNG in their remaining two matches, which will now be of mere academic interest.

Cutting back to the match, Farooqi took two wickets in two balls in his second over and finished with 3/16 from his four overs after Rashid Khan opted to bowl.

He now has a combined figures of 11.2-0-42-12 to lead the bowling chart in this competition.

His pace bowling partner Naveen provided the perfect assistance, returning with a miserly 2.5-0-4-2 as PNG were bowled out in 19.5 overs. Semo Kamea was run out in the penultimate delivery of their innings.

It would have been much worse for PNG had Afghanistan not leaked 25 runs in extras, and 13 of them were in wides.

This was yet another superlative display by the Afghanistan bowlers who are yet to concede 100 runs in this tournament -- Uganada (58; 16 overs), New Zealand (75, 15.2 overs).

"Feeling great to qualify for the next round. First time for Afghanistan being in Super Eight in T20Is. The boys have done well, adjusting to the conditions very quickly and that is something very pleasing for me," said skipper Rashid Khan.