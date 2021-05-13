Gap between Covishield vaccine does extended to 12-16 weeks

Based on the recommendation of the Covid Working Group, the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine has been extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks on Thursday.
No change has been suggested for dosage interval of Covaxin by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
The panel suggested that pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any Covid-19 vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.
The NTAGI has also stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer Covid-19 vaccination for six months after recovery, the sources said.
More details awaited
