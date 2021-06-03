Gambhir's foundation illegally stocked Fabiflu, HC told

Gautam Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, distributing Covid-19 medicines, High Court told

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring, and distributing Fabiflu medicine to Covid-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi government's drug controller on Thursday.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty of similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

