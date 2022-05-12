'Give grandchild within a year or pay Rs 5 crore': Haridwar couple sues son, daughter-in-law

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Haridwar has demanded a grandchild from their son and daughter-in-law within a year, or Rs 5 crore as "compensation".

S R Prasad and his wife have even sued their son and daughter-in-law, according to ANI.

Prasad told the news agency that he has exhausted all his money on his son's education and got him married in 2016 hoping to get grandchildren.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," he told ANI.

I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially& personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son & daughter-in-law in our petition: SR Prasad, Father pic.twitter.com/MeKMlBSFk1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2022

"We didn't care about gender, we just wanted a grandchild," he added.

Saying that the case "portrays the truth of society", Prasad's lawyer A K Srivastava added, "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crore".