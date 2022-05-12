Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr

'Give grandchild within a year or pay Rs 5 crore': Haridwar couple sues son, daughter-in-law

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 15:43 ist

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Haridwar has demanded a grandchild from their son and daughter-in-law within a year, or Rs 5 crore as "compensation".

S R Prasad and his wife have even sued their son and daughter-in-law, according to ANI.

Prasad told the news agency that he has exhausted all his money on his son's education and got him married in 2016 hoping to get grandchildren.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," he told ANI.

 

"We didn't care about gender, we just wanted a grandchild," he added.

Saying that the case "portrays the truth of society", Prasad's lawyer A K Srivastava added, "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crore".

Haridwar
Uttarakhand
India News
Court

