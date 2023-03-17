Gender appropriate glossary to be unveiled soon: CJI

Glossary to stop use of inappropriate gendered terms in legal discourse to be unveiled soon: CJI

CJI said there is a need to ensure zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and improper use of language against women

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 14:30 ist
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has announced that a legal glossary to guide judges against the use of inappropriate gendered terms in the legal discourse will be unveiled in the near future.

Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day, the CJI talked about the ongoing exercise to come up with the legal glossary.

He said there is a need to ensure zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and improper use of language against women.

Also Read | India moved from women development to women-led development in last nine years: PM Modi

"For instance, I have come across judgments which have referred to a woman as a 'concubine' when she is in a relationship," Justice Chandrachud said, adding, "This glossary is nearing completion and will be unveiled in the very near future."

The CJI said the legal glossary is being prepared by a committee chaired by Calcutta High Court judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya.

He highlighted certain developments in the legal profession, including the increasing number of women judges in the country.

Revealing the plan for coming up with a legal glossary of inappropriate gendered terms, the CJI said this was a mission he undertook a few years ago and it is nearing fruition now.

He said it would contain a list of words and terms that judges must refrain from using in verdicts as well as in court proceedings.

"Unless we are open about these facets, it will be difficult for us to evolve as a society," Justice Chandrachud said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D Y Chandrachud
Supreme Court
India News
gender equity
Gender

Related videos

What's Brewing

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

 