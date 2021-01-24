GMR group builds new airport terminal in Philippines

Homegrown infrastructure major GMR Group has built a new airport terminal building in the Philippines in a record time of 24 months, the far eastern country’s first project in the hybrid public-private partnership mode.

GMR Airports, a subsidiary of the GMR Group, handed over a new terminal building at Clark International Airport (CIA) to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which works under the Philippines government.

The terminal building at the airport, which is situated between Angeles and Mabalacat cities in the Philippines, was constructed within 24 months by the joint venture of GMR Airports and Megawide Construction Corporation, a GMR statement said.

Despite the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic, the joint venture delivered a new passenger terminal building of 1,12,000 square meters in a record time of 24 months.

“It is one of the fastest completed projects in the Philippines and first project of the Philippines Government under the Hybrid Public-Private partnership (PPP) framework,” the GMR said.

The size of the present terminal building is around 40,000 square metre.

The CIA will now be able to handle around eight million passengers per annum (MPPA) from present four MPPA. The capacity of this terminal can be further expanded to handle 12-16 MPPA.

The parking area of the CIA’s newly constructed passenger terminal building can accommodate about 4,500 vehicles. The terminal has 18 passenger boarding bridges and 48 check-in counters.

“The new terminal will give a rich feel of the Philippine culture. It has been designed and constructed using the latest innovative technologies and as per international standards and environmental best practices,” said Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman, Energy & International Airports, GMR Group.

The CIA is being positioned as an alternative to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and has the potential to emerge as a future destination for direct flights to and from India.