Goa bar has links to Smriti Irani's family: Report

The Delhi High Court on Monday held that Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter are neither owners of a restaurant-cum-bar in Goa at the centre of controversy nor a licence was ever issued in their favour and said statements by three Congress leaders against them seem to be "bogus with malicious intent."

The property is owned by Goan locals Anthony D’Gama (who passed away in May 2021) and their wife Merlyn D’Gama; the liquor licence was issued in Anthony D’Gama’s name. Their son Dean D'Gama had renewed the licence.

However, according to an investigation by The Indian Express, Silly Souls Goa Café and Bar has a link to Irani’s family including her daughter through a set of financial transactions.

According to the report, records show that daughter Zoish Irani; son Zohr Irani; husband Zubin Irani and his daughter Shanelle Irani own two companies Ugraya Mercantile Pvt Ltd and Ugraya Agro Farms Pvt Ltd. In 2020-21, both these firms invested a third in Eightall Food and Beverages LLP. Eightall mentions its "principal place of business" as: H No. 452, Ground Floor, Bouta Waddo, Assagao, North Goa, Goa, which is also the address of Silly Souls Goa Café and Bar. Smriti Irani is not a shareholder in any of these companies.

When asked about his restaurant’s address being the same as the principal place of business for Eightall, owner of the café Dean D’Gama told The Indian Express, “Please talk to my lawyer about it.” The daily also enquired about the address being of the companies in which Zoish is a shareholder. The lawyer, Kirat Singh Nagra said, “Firstly, the issue is sub judice. Secondly, we would not like to say anything about the restaurant or anything relating to the matter, directly or indirectly.”

The registered office address of Eightall in Palghar is the premises of the company's accounting firm Yogesh K Vajani and Co Chartered Accountants. When asked about the relationship between Eightall and Silly Souls Goa Cafe and Bar, Yogesh Vajani, said he would “not entertain questions on this matter".

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday said that the show cause notice issued by the Government of Goa was not addressed to Irani or her family members, and added that three Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Netta D'Souza along with others conspired to "launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attacks" against them. The Congress has alleged that the senior BJP leader and her daughter had links with the upmarket restaurant - 'Silly Souls Café and Bar'.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing before the court and registrar on November 15 and August 18, respectively.