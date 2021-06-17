Goa tourism activity to remain shut until everyone gets first dose of Covid vaccine: CM 

Accused of prematurely opening up the tourism sector, which led to an unprecedented number of deaths and a high positivity rate during the second Covid wave, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the state would not welcome tourism activity until it achieves the target of 100 per cent first vaccine coverage this time around.

Sawant also warned opposition politicians against slandering the image of the state, claiming that it would impact the tourism industry in the long run.

"There is no plan to start tourism until the first vaccination dose is completed. Our target is to complete it by July 30," Sawant said during an interaction with media persons.

The target to achieve 100 per cent first vaccination dose coverage was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this week when he launched Tika Utsav 3.0, a third statewide vaccination initiative, aimed at ensuring that all adults in the state are vaccinated.

Since the launch of Tika Utsav 3.0, more than 13,000 to 18,000 persons have been vaccinated at centres across the state every day.

The Sawant-led government has been panned by the opposition and the media for opening up the state for tourism and not shutting down Goa's borders despite the emergence of the second wave, which had crippled the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Goa also witnessed hundreds of deaths every week as a result and the state's positivity rate had topped the country's charts.

Sawant also urged opposition politicians to restrain their criticism of the state government's Covid management efforts and law and order scenario claiming the image of the state was being destroyed, which would hamper tourism.

"To tarnish Goa's image for political gain is improper. Such politicians should be taught a lesson by the people. For their own personal gain, they slander the image of the state by slamming the police, tourism and education (sectors) and Covid (management)," the Chief Minister said.

"Do not ruin Goa's image outside the state. That is the most important. What we say, what we tweet, what we upload on social media damages the image of the state. No one gives this a thought," he added.

