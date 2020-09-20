Government mulls action against unruly behaviour of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Government is mulling action against Rajya Sabha members who charged at Deputy Chairman Harivansh, broke microphones and disrupted proceedings by climbing on tables in the House.

The government was weighing options of moving breach of privilege proceedings or suspending the members who indulged in unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on farm sector bills.

Addressing a press conference here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the behaviour of opposition members in the Rajya Sabha contending that it had tarnished the dignity of the House and the post of Deputy Chairman.

“This has never happened in the Parliamentary history of India when the rule book was torn in front of the Chair. The mic was broken and the copy of the Bill was torn by snatching it from the Chair and a shameful behaviour was exhibited by some members who climbed on to the Chair’s desk. All that happened today was dangerous and a breach of democratic traditions,” Singh told reporters here.

Singh said the manner in which opposition members jostled with House marshals and other staff suggested that the disruptions were pre-planned to destroy the democratic traditions.

Asked about the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Singh said to admit the motion or not was the prerogative of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Congress leaders hit back at the Modi government alleging a conspiracy to push through the Agri bills in a roughshod manner through the Rajya Sabha.

“We saw BJP member Bhupendra Yadav whispering in the ear of the Deputy Chairman. What conspiracy was being hatched,” Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal said.

He sought to defend the unruly behaviour of opposition members in the Rajya Sabha as “quite natural”.

“We had moved resolutions for referring the bills to the Select Committee. We sought a vote on it, which was denied. It was quite natural for members to be upset and go to the Well of the House,” Venugopal said.