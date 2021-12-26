Government to launch multi-village scheme to provide piped water supply to rural households

Aimed at accelerating the provision of piped water connections to all village households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry is planning to launch a multi-village scheme by March 2022.

Under the scheme, many villages will be clubbed into one drinking water supply project where the nearest water source will be identified, treated and supplied to the group of villages.

Although the ministry has launched some projects under the scheme, full-fledged work on all projects under the multi-village scheme will start in the next three months, Bharat Lal, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission said.

Claiming that the government's plan under JJM to provide 100 per cent functional tap water connection to all rural households by December 2024 is on track, he said that 1,301 newly emerged arsenic (883) and fluoride (418) affected habitations are being covered through piped water supply on priority, to be completed by March 2022.

According to the data shared by the ministry, the government aims to cover all rural households in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Ladakh by 2022. In 2023, rural households in nine states — Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh — will be provided with a tap water connection.

So far, Goa, Telangana, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra And Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Haryana have provided piped water connections.

