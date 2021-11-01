Govt appeals to farmers not to hoard fertilisers as supply in November more than demand

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said there is no shortage of fertilizers and requested farmers not to hoard it.

The Minister who reviewed the situation said that "strict action will be taken against those who resort to black-marketing of fertilizers".

"Production will surpass the demand raised by the states and UTs. While the demand of urea is 41 lakh Million Tonne (MT), 76 lakh MT of Urea will be produced. Similarly, 18 lakh MT DAP will be produced against a projected demand of 17 lakh MT. Supply of 30 lakh MT of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh MT," said a statement from the Fertiliser Ministry.

The Minister assured that the union government is constantly monitoring the production and movement of fertilisers in the country and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get a sufficient quantity of fertilisers.

The sowing of rabi (winter-sown) crops, including wheat and mustard, has already started from last month.

Also Read | Farmers ignored completely: Priyanka targets Yogi Adityanath over fertiliser shortage

He asked states to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of fertilisers.

The government is making available fertilisers, namely urea and 24 grades of P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilisers, to farmers at subsidised prices through manufacturers/ importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is being governed by the NBS (nutrient-based subsidy) scheme with effect from April 2010.

In the case of urea, the Centre has fixed the maximum retail prices and reimburses the difference between the MRP (maximum retail price) and production cost in the form of subsidy.

Also Read | DAP fertiliser shortage amid rabi season triggers political wave

Last month, the government announced a net subsidy of Rs 28,655 crore on P&K fertilisers to ensure that farmers get nutrients at affordable prices during the rabi sowing season.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the NBS rates for P&K fertilisers for the October 2021-March 2022 period.

Under the NBS, the per-kg subsidy rates of N (nitrogen) has been fixed at Rs 18.789, P (phosphorus) Rs 45.323, K (potash) Rs 10.116 and S (sulphur) at Rs 2.374.

India imports a large quantity of urea, DAP and muriate of potash (MoP) to meet domestic demand.

The government is reviving many closed urea fertiliser plants to make the country self-sufficient.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out the latest videos from DH: