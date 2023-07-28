Govt formulated multi-pronged strategy to address road safety issue : Gadkari

The Centre has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Road Safety Audit (RSA) of all National Highways (NHs) has been made mandatory through third party auditors/ experts at all stages including design, construction, operation and maintenance, the minister said in his written answer in Rajya Sabha.

High priority is accorded to identification and rectification of black spots /accident spots on national highways. Road Safety Officer (RSO) has been designated at each Regional Office of road owning agencies under the Ministry to look after RSA, blackspot rectification and other road safety related works, he said.

Total 130 stretches of national highways have been identified for developing as Model Safe Roads under the Ministry. Total 85 project stretches of NH have been identified for developing as Model Safe Construction Zone under the Ministry Besides, the Ministry administers the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) Project to establish a central repository for reporting, management and analysis of road accidents data across the Country.

The Ministry and IRC (Indian Road Congress) has issued various codes and guidelines, time to time, to implement various road safety measures so as to minimize accidents on National Highways.

The Ministry has issued guidelines for the provision of signages on Expressways and National Highways by incorporating best practices and International standards to offer improved visibility and intuitive guidance to the drivers. The guidelines are designed to offer drivers clear and concise guidance, warnings, notices, and regulatory information, facilitating a seamless and safe journey on the roads.

The Ministry has notified the mandatory provision of an airbag for the passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver, he said.

The Ministry has mandated speed limiting function/speed limiting device in all transport vehicles, except for two wheelers, three wheelers, quadricycles, fire tenders, ambulances and police vehicles, Gadkari said.