Govt insensitive to rape survivors: DCW chief Maliwal

Following the death of the Unnao rape victim, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday accused the government of being "deaf" and "insensitive" and not hearing the "screams" of rape victims.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, who is on an indefinite strike to press her demand that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction, told reporters that she is "ashamed" of her country's government.

The rape victim from Unnao airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night. PTI BUN