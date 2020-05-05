Govt launches GARUD portal to fast-track exemptions for coronavirus-related drone operations

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday launched an online portal called GARUD to fast-track the conditional exemptions given to remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) or drones operated by government entities for coronavirus-related work like aerial surveillance, aerial photography and public announcements.

GARUD is an acronym for 'Government Authorisation for Relief Using Drones'.

The conditional exemption and the resultant fast track approval process through GARUD shall be limited to RPAs deployed by government entities for aerial surveillance, aerial photography and public announcements related to COVID-19, the ministry said in a press statement.

For other RPA activities, even if related to COVID-19 operations, permission shall be sought separately from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation regulator DGCA as per the normal procedure, the release said.

The conditional exemption shall be limited to battery-operated rotary-wing RPA only, the ministry said.

"Use of any other type of RPA, including but not limited to fixed-wing RPA and autonomous RPA etc. is strictly prohibited," the ministry noted.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. All commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended for this time period.