Govt looking to reduce litigation in compensation: Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the government is planning to find out solutions to reduce litigation in paying compensation in land acquisition for the National Highways.

"At present a total of 1,74,387 pending disputed cases related to compensation for land acquired for development of National Highways across the states. Some cases go to the High Court at the time of decision, then some cases go to the Supreme Court. To reduce this, the government will consult all the stakeholders. If required, we will bring an amendment to existing law so that compensation should be given to all land losers in a very quick and transparent method," he said.

As per the present practice, the amount of compensation payable in lieu of land acquired under the National Highways (NHs) Act, 1956, is placed solely at the disposal of Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).