Govt removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves

PTI
New Delhi,
  Dec 22 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 18:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on medical goggles and gloves, which were in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to boost outbound shipments of these products.

The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of Covid-19.

"The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to free category making all types of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves freely exportable," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In a separate notification, DGFT said import of copra is allowed through government-run trading firm MMTC, while import of coconut oil is permitted through STEs (state trading enterprises) except STC (State Trading Corporation).

