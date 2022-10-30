Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Kejriwal demands CM's removal, slams BJP for tasking clock-making co with making bridge

PM Modi will on Tuesday visit Morbi in Gujarat where 134 people were killed after a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end, on Monday paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse. Track the latest developments, with DH!
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has demanded the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
A Congress delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat party president Jagdish Thakor and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh visited Morbi on Monday, a day after the suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.
The government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sunday’s suspension bridge collapse which claimed 134 lives.
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings, ahead of Modi’s visit later Tuesday.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Tuesday said the Gujarat government cannot shirk its responsibility for the loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse and asked whether it should be termed as an "act of fraud, conspiracy or a mere accident".
When a similar incident took place in West Bengal in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed that state government and called it an “act of God”, an editorial in the Thackeray camp's mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. The Marathi daily also questioned the quality of renovation of the Morbi suspension bridge, which was opened for the public four days before it collapsed.
Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, I pray for the victims: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Clock-making company tasked with making bridge: Kejriwal slams BJP on Morbi bridge collapse
Kejriwal hits out at BJP after the Morbi bridge collapse says a clock-making company was tasked with handling a bridge. The AAP chief questioned why there was no tender and alleged money must have changed hands and now the truth about the project is being suppressed.
Kejriwal calls for Gujarat CM's removal over Morbi bridge collapse
AAP chief Kejriwal, while mourning the loss of lives over the Morbi bridge collapse, said that the Gujarat Chief Minister did not deserve the seat considering the tragedy that unfolded in his state.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14.
Congress, AAP attack BJP for Morbi hospital clean-up ahead of PM's visit
With the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the site of the Morbi bridge collapse and meeting survivors at the government hospital, the local administration swung into action to clean up streets and the GMERS hospital where the survivors are under treatment.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness over a tragic bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and injured.
At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.(PTI)
Search and rescue operations resume
Plea filed in SC seeking appointment of judicial commission to initiate probe in Morbi bridge collapse
State-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2
"Decision was taken to observe state-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2, for the deceased in #MorbiBridgeCollapse. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on govt buildings in the state & no functions/entertainment programs will be held," tweets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
PM Modi chaired high-level meeting to review situation
"More than 130 people lost their lives in the incident. We've arrested 9 people. Police is collecting scientific & technical evidences, stringent action will be taken against those found guilty be it the company or individual,"told Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range. (ANI)
Four arrested in Morbi bridge collapse case: Police (PTI)
Modi gets emotional while talking about the tragedy
Haryana will stand Morbi bridge victims for any kind of cooperation: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
"I am saddened by the unfortunate incident that happened on Morbi bridge. Many people lost their lives. My condolences to affected families on behalf of the people of Haryana. Haryana will stand with them for any kind of cooperation & assistance," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
The company that repaired the Morbi bridge said itcharged just Rs 2 crores for 100% renovation, as per NDTV report.
Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after Morbi bridge collapse
Don't want to politicize it, says Rahul Gandhi on Morbi bridge collapse
Rahul Gandhi, speaking during theTelangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he did not want to politicize the Morbi bridge collapse, adding that several people had died due to the incident.
US Embassy in India sends condolences after Morbi bridge collapse
Nine including engineers, manager, and security persons detained, probe under way
By Monday morning, the police had detained nine people from the agency including engineers, a manager, a booking clerk, and security persons. They were being questioned and the official arrest would be shown only after their Covid reports return as negative.(IANS)
Govt should look into it: Nitish Kumar on Morbi bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Morbi, Gujarat tomorrow, 1st November
Russian President Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was published on the Kremlin website on Monday, Putin said, “Dear Ms President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences over the tragic bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.”(PTI)
Couple of people from the management held, being questioned: Rahul Tripathi, SP Morbi
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.
The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.(PTI)
'May the souls of the departed rest in peace': Amit Shah on Morbi bridge collapse
Gujarat bridge collapse: Congress demands probe headed by retired SC or HC judge
The Congress on Monday demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.
The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government for all those affected.(PTI)
Death toll rises to 134 in Morbi bridge collapse
The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.(PTI)
CCTV footage shows Morbi suspension bridge collapase
Nepal PM extends condolences over Morbi bridge collapse
15 in hospital, 130 rescued in Morbi bridge collapse
Fifteen people are being treated in the hospital and P. Dekavadiya, head of Morbi's police department, said that 130 have been rescued thus far.(AFP)
'Don't want to blame anyone right now': Cong prez Mallikarjun Kharge on Morbi bridge collapse
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi collector's office to get details of the collapse
PM Modi 'pained' by the tragedy, says 'Government with families of the victims'
Singapore HC Wong 'deeply saddened' at loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
'Never saw anything like this': Eyewitness to Morbi bridge collapse
British High Commission in India calls Morbi bridge collapse a 'terrible tragedy'
NCP spokesperson offers condolences after 'unfortunate' bridge collapse in Morbi
Three Indian Coast Guard teams deployed on-site at Morbi since last night: Defence officials
Death toll in Morbi cable bridge collapse rises to 132, rescue work under way
The death toll from the cable bridge collapse in Morbi has risen to 132, and rescue operations are underway, said Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi. He added that an FIR has been registered against private firm forattempt to commit culpable homicide (IPC 308) and culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC 304).
Gujarat's Morbi to observe bandh to mourn deceased
A suspension bridge collapsed on the Machhu river in the Morbi town of Gujarat. The search operation is likely to continue for another 24 hours, police said. Morbi town will voluntarily observe a bandh on Monday to mourn the deaths of people who died in the incident.
Morbi bridge tragedy: Guj govt sets up 5-member probe panel
Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel reaching Morbi: Gujarat CMO
Morbi bridge had reopened 4 days back after repair but didn't have 'fitness certificate'
The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening killing at least 60 people was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said told PTI.
The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.
Act of God or act of fraud, Cong asks Modi on bridge collapse
Ashok Gehlot calls for investigation into bridge collapse incident
Ajit Pawar offers condolences to those affected
Priyanka Gandhi offers condolences to bereaved families
Is this BJP's development model in Gujarat, asks Cong's Digvijaya Singh
Mamata 'deeply concerned' about bridge collapse; offers prayers
CM Patel, PM Modi announce compensation to kin of deceased, those injured
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.
Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations conclude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Death toll in bridge collapse rises to at least 60
At least 60 people have diedin the Morbi bridge collapse incident, PTI reported citing a minister in the Gujarat government.
Mayawati offers condolences to victims; urges BJP govt to take strict action against those responsible
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers for those affected
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.
Gujarat govt's 'gross negligence' led to bridge collapse: CPI MP
CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.
Digvijaya Singh urges Gujarat govt to take action against negligent repair work
AAP workers reach Morbi site to help in relief work
President Murmu offers her 'thoughts and prayers' to those affected
Smriti Irani offers condolences to families of the deceased, injured
Have directed Gujarat govt officials to provide immediate assistance: Amit Shah
AAP chief Kejriwal expresses grief, wishes for speedy recovery of those injured
New Cong chief Kharge appeals to party workers to help the wounded
Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help in search and rescue ops
PM Modi expresses grief at the loss of lives in the bridge collapse incident
3 NDRF teams rushed to bridge collapse site, one being airlifted
Three NDRF teams wererushed to the bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara; another team is being airlifted to the site of the accident,DG Atul Karwal said.