Caste survey: Karnataka govt warns of action against lax staff

<p>Bengaluru: Amid the concerns about the sluggish pace of the socio-economic & educational survey (caste census), the Cabinet has warned the government employees, who are enlisted for the survey, of disciplinary action if failed to carry out the enumeration process assigned to them.</p>.<p>The issue was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday and it was decided to initiate disciplinary action against the enumerators who are absent for the survey work.</p>.<p>Teachers are roped in for enumeration in the rest of the state while the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes - which is conducting the survey - will carry out the exercise in the GBA limits with help of public servants, along with teachers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Cabinet has empowered the Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in Bengaluru region to initiate action against the absentees as per the provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021 and Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, "It has been decided to take disciplinary action against the government officials and staff who have been deputed for the Social and Educational Survey that is underway, if they are not performing or attending their duty, as per the order. The authority to take action in the Greater Bengaluru Authority area has been given to the GBA commissioner."</p>.<p class="bodytext">When asked about the competent authority to initiate action in the rest of Karnataka, he said, "The orders will percolate to districts as well. The chief minister is holding a meeting with deputy commissioners and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats on Friday through video conferencing, and he will give the necessary directions at the meeting."</p>.<p class="bodytext">Patil, however, accepted that there were technical glitches in the first two days. "Yes it's true that the server problem hampered the process in the beginning. It has improved now," the minister said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said disciplinary action against errant officials will be in accordance with the service rules.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It can be recalled that the survey began at a sluggish pace due to protests by teachers in some parts of the state including Udupi, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada, and technical issues. The state government has deployed around 1.75 lakh teachers for the survey work and decided to rope in anganwadi workers, if needed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that there are no confusions regarding the survey. "We request organisations and community leaders to create awareness and enter details in the survey to avoid injustice to our future generations," he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"If you take any work, there will be delay in the beginning and it will speed up in later stages. The government will decide on extending the survey," Shivakumar added.</p>