Gujarat Elections: Mamata criticises Modi for 'road show' on polling day

  • Dec 05 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 14:11 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding a 'road show' on the day of polling.

Crowds waved at PM Modi as he walked across to the polling station in Ahmedabad to vote in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly election on Monday.

According to reports, the Congress party is planning to move the Election Commission, calling Modi's walk greeting supporters on poll day a violation of poll codes.

TMC also slammed the BJP for using the Lotus as the symbol for G20 Summit.

