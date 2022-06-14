Gujarat HC issues notices to Gandhi Ashram trusts over redevelopment plan

The Gujarat High Court issued notice on Tuesday to Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT)—which manages the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram—along with other trusts associated with the Ashram, New Delhi-based National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against central and Gujarat governments’ proposed redevelopment of the ashram precincts.

The Rs 1,200 crore redevelopment plan, aimed at turning the ashram into a "world-class museum"—has been criticised by citizens, as well as several Gandhian organisations, claiming it to be detrimental to the values that the ashram stands for.

The PIL, filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said the plan was "diametrically opposed to the personal wishes and bequeathal of Mahatma Gandhi and would reduce the shrine and memorial of our freedom movement which attracts national and international visitors and turn the same into a commercial tourist attraction."

A Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, issued the notices to state government, SAPMT, National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Harijan Ashram Trust, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust and Harijan Sevak Sangh. Lawyers for SAMPT and the municipal corporation accepted the notices. The court ordered that the respondent be issued notices and deferred the matter for a hearing on July 5.

The Bench had earlier dismissed the PIL, but a Supreme Court order remanded the matter back to the High Court.

In April, the state government had filed a detailed affidavit, defending the plan. The government said that it couldn't "fathom" the objections towards making the ashram a "world-class museum and a tourist destination when the same would mean that the philosophy, teachings and life work of Gandhiji will reach a large audience and will be preserved in the best possible manner."

The affidavit, submitted before the High Court, stated that the proposed plan aimed to "promote the philosophy of Gandhi-ji for present and future generations."

“Merely because necessary facilities such as a cafeteria and parking are envisaged in the proposed project, does not in itself mean that the Gandhi Ashram will lose its essence," it further stated. According to the affidavit, considering the present condition of the Ashram, "imminent need to maintain the philosophy, message and legacy of Gandhiji for the future generation was felt."

The state government told the court that "consent and in-principle approval" had already been granted by all concerned trusts, including SAPMT, which is the custodian of Gandhi Ashram where tourists flock. The government has said that these trusts were in "agreement with the fact that the proposed project will actually contribute towards the development of the Gandhi Ashram to the advantage of those visiting and would in fact promote the ideologies and philosophy of Gandhiji."

The affidavit mentioned that the Gandhi Ashram is currently spread only across five acres and has 11 original buildings out of 63. Of those 11, only three are open for visitors.

"The facilities therein are not sufficient and engaging enough for visitors. Moreover, the rest of the Ashram land is fragmented and utilized for varied purposes. The proposed project seeks to undo the said fragmentation and bring to life the essence of Gandhi Ashram as it originally stood. In view thereof, the 5-acre campus is to be expanded to 55 acres so as to include all 48 original Ashram buildings. The Chandrabhaga rivulet, which is presently a nalla is to be developed as a pleasant Urban waterway," the affidavit said.

Tushar Gandhi, in his PIL, had argued that any redevelopment work sought to be done at the Ashram should be carried out only by the trusts running the ashram, along with National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, while the government could fund it.

The government responded that Nidhi doesn't have "any superintendence over the Gandhi Ashram or over any other trusts associated with the Gandhi Ashram."

Gandhi Smarak Nidhi had taken out a march from Sevagram to Sabarmati Ashram opposing the project.