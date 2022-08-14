Happy Independence Day: Read our special edition here

Dear readers, as India completes 75 years of independence, Deccan Herald wishes you a very happy Independence Day. With our special edition, we ruminate on India's 75-year-old journey, the strides we made as a country, the humps and the many more miles we are yet to travel. As we celebrate the nation's independence, it is also a reminder to ourselves to safeguard our individual freedoms and fight for the rights we clinched on 15th August 1947. We hope you enjoy reading this edition as much as we did ideating and creating it for you.